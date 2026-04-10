New contract or exit? The protracted negotiations over Nico Schlotterbeck’s future have finally reached a conclusive outcome

Reports indicate that recent talks between Schlotterbeck’s representatives and Borussia Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken, along with sporting director Ole Book, have concluded smoothly, producing an agreement acceptable to both sides.

The main sticking point had been Schlotterbeck’s demand for a release clause, and kicker reports that the centre-back has now secured an option to leave if a bid of €50–€60 million is tabled—a figure previously cited by several sources.

The clause is limited to a shortlist of elite suitors, effectively letting Schlotterbeck advertise his services to a top club with a strong World Cup showing. BVB now enjoys planning certainty: the 26-year-old cannot leave on a free transfer after next season, and had talks broken down, an immediate exit would have been on the cards.