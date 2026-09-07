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Donny Afroni

Napoli chief opens up on Scott McTominay contract stand-off as Scotland international prepares for heart surgery

S. McTominay
SSC Napoli
Serie A

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Scott McTominay’s future as the midfielder prepares for surgery to correct a heart issue. The Scotland international is set to undergo a procedure in London, with the Serie A club providing a definitive recovery plan that will see him sidelined through the upcoming international break.

  • Contract negotiations reaching an impasse

    Manna has provided a candid update on the contract status of McTominay, admitting that negotiations have hit a period of uncertainty. He conceded that finding common ground remains a challenge despite both parties expressing a desire to continue their relationship beyond the current expiration date of 2028.

    Speaking in an interview with DAZN, Manna addressed the speculation surrounding a potential extension for the 29-year-old midfielder. "McTominay’s contract renewal? Scott said he doesn’t know if he’ll renew at this time," Manna explained. The director emphasised the club's commitment to the player but highlighted the complexities involved in professional football negotiations. "He has a two-year contract, we want to do it, and he wants to do it too. It’s not always easy to make things coincide, but we’re trying," Manna added.

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    London surgery and recovery timeline

    While the boardroom discussions continue, McTominay’s immediate focus is on a medical procedure scheduled to take place in London. The midfielder was diagnosed with a mild benign arrhythmia, a condition where the heart occasionally beats outside of its normal rhythm. Napoli have acted swiftly to address the issue, scheduling the operation to minimise the impact on the domestic season. The club have expressed confidence that their talisman will be able to return to full competitive action by mid-October.

    McTominay himself has been vocal in downplaying the severity of the situation, reassuring supporters that the procedure was a proactive measure. During a recent appearance at an awards ceremony, he stated: "I’m fine, the procedure was something I’d planned to do with the club for quite a while."

  • Impact on Napoli and Scotland

    The timing of the surgery means McTominay will be a significant absentee for both club and country. The midfielder has already missed Napoli's recent 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan, a result that marked a second successive loss for Massimiliano Allegri's side. His absence leaves a void in the Napoli engine room as they prepare for a difficult run of fixtures against the likes of Arsenal, Bologna, and Fiorentina.

    For the Scotland national team, the news is equally damaging. McTominay, who has earned 73 caps and become a central figure for the Tartan Army, will miss four crucial Nations League matches against Slovenia, Switzerland, and North Macedonia. These fixtures mark the beginning of the Sebastien Pocognoli era, and losing a player who scored the decisive goals to clinch a 2026 World Cup spot is a bitter blow for the new head coach.

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    The road back to match fitness

    The recovery plan outlined by Manna is meticulous, focusing on a gradual reintroduction to physical activity. According to the sporting director, the initial two weeks following the surgery will involve total rest to allow the body to heal. Once this phase is completed, McTominay will be permitted to resume non-contact competitive activity, essentially participating in light training and fitness work. However, the final step—returning to full-contact match play—will take longer due to the nature of his medication and the need for absolute medical clearance from specialists.

    "It will take 28 days for sporting fitness because he will take anticoagulant drugs," Manna said. "For two weeks, the player will rest and then resume competitive activity without contact."

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