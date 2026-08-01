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Napoli prepare bumper contract extension for Scott McTominay as Massimiliano Allegri builds new-look midfield around Scotland star
Vital role for McTominay
Napoli management are preparing to table a long-term contract extension for McTominay after he emerged as a cornerstone in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans. Appointed in early July 2026, the new manager has installed the midfielder as the focal point of his 4-3-3 system during pre-season training in Castel di Sangro. A warm reception from supporters further underlined the Scot's status as a fan favourite at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
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Napoli plan new deal
According to a report from Tuttomercatowebciting La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri intends to grant McTominay added freedom to support the attack and operate near the opponent's penalty area. The 29-year-old’s impressive physicality and spatial awareness make him an ideal fit to link up with the Partenopei front line.
In recognition of his immense impact, Napoli are eager to extend McTominay's stay until 2030, with an option for a further year. Currently under contract until 2028 on a €3.5m annual salary, the player reportedly remains relaxed and fully committed to a long-term stay in Naples. Formal negotiations over the updated terms are scheduled to take place once the summer transfer window ends.
Instant impact in Italy
Since joining from Manchester United, McTominay has enjoyed a stellar spell, registering 27 goals and ten assists across 80 appearances in all competitions. His impressive form yielded a Serie A Scudetto in his debut campaign in 2024-25, followed by the Supercoppa Italiana the following season. Those returns have established him as one of the most effective and influential midfielders in Italian football.
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New era under Allegri
Allegri, who penned a three-year deal through June 2029 to replace Antonio Conte, is prioritising squad completion and outgoings before finalising McTominay’s extension. Meanwhile, McTominay is expected to feature from the start in the Serie A opener, where Napoli kick off their new league campaign away to Genoa on August 22.
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