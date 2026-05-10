The striker started for the Old Lady for the first time in just under six months and scored the winning goal in the 1–0 victory over US Lecce after only eleven seconds. When asked about his future at Juve, he remained tight-lipped.
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"My last two games? Let's see": Bayern Munich transfer target stops short of committing himself after a dream comeback
Vlahovic and Juve: a frosty relationship over the salary issue?
"My last two games for Juve? We'll see…", said Vlahovic, carefully sidestepping a definitive answer. The Serbian striker remains highly regarded by Turin's supporters, who chanted his name throughout the match. Despite feeling at home in Piedmont and the club's likely Champions League berth, signs still point to an exit.
Yet consistent media reports point to one decisive obstacle: his salary. After five fruitless rounds of talks, negotiations between club and player have stalled. The striker wants to keep his €12m net annual wage, while Turin is said to be ready to halve it.
According to the usually well-informed Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic is playing for time, hoping that two other top clubs will offer him a better deal in the summer. The paper names Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who have been linked with him before.
Could Vlahovic replace Jackson at Bayern Munich?
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the German record champions are Dusan Vlahovic's preferred destination. Rumours of Munich's interest surfaced as far back as his move to Juventus in early 2022. At Bayern, Vlahovic would likely serve as backup to Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese forward, currently on loan from Chelsea FC, is expected to depart, as sporting director Max Eberl recently confirmed. The club will not activate the previously agreed buy-out option.
Whether Bayern can meet Vlahovic's reported salary demands amid their ongoing cost-cutting remains unclear. Nevertheless, the versatile Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) and Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) remain top targets for the attack; they would not be cheap and, unlike Vlahovic, would require a hefty transfer fee. Rumours have also surfaced about William Osula and Charles De Ketelaere.
Although he has recently returned from a lengthy adductor injury, scoring Juve's equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona on the last matchday, his match fitness still needs to be assessed.
Dusan Vlahovic: Performance data and statistics for Juventus this season
Games 21 Goals 8 assists Assists 2 Minutes played 1,010 minutes played.