'What a start!' - Morgan Rogers joins Drogba, Hazard & Chelsea legends in elite Premier League group after goal against Hull City

Rogers has enjoyed a sensational start to his career in West London, proving exactly why the Blues were willing to sanction a club-record £117m deal to lure him away from Aston Villa. The versatile forward was back among the goals during Saturday's Premier League clash against Hull City, finding the back of the net within the opening six minutes of the contest.

The goal itself was a clinical display of finishing, showcasing the confidence currently flowing through the 24-year-old’s veins. After being played through by a clever ball from teammate Joao Pedro, Rogers took a composed touch before drilling a low, powerful strike into the bottom corner of the net. The early breakthrough was particularly significant as Hull City conceded their first Premier League goal of the season following a resilient start to their own campaign.