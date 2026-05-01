'How's he saved that?!' - Morgan Gibbs-White in awe over Emi Martinez's 'great' stop in Nottingham Forest's narrow Europa League win over Aston Villa

However, Gibbs-White also heaped praise on his head coach, Vitor Pereira. The 26-year-old emphasized that Forest's success in reaching the Europa League semi-finals was due to the manager's ideas and tactics.

"He's been a massive part of the success that we've recently had in terms of his ideas, his tactics," he added. "The way he believes football should be with passion, aggression and fight. We've been showing that in our performances. The atmosphere today was incredible. I think the boys put on an incredible performance."

"The control we had in the game. Even when they had the ball, we felt we had control. We weren't comfortable because obviously they have incredible talent and threat but with the ball we were calm, confident, had a couple of chances where we could have gone 1-0 up before."



