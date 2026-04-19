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Mohamed Salah x Cristiano Ronaldo remains possible! Al-Nassr ‘firmly in the race’ for Egyptian superstar as he prepares to leave Liverpool on a free transfer
Al-Nassr enter the frame for blockbuster partnership
The prospect of Salah lining up alongside Ronaldo has moved a step closer as Al-Nassr have firmly established themselves in the battle for the Liverpool forward, according to TEAMTalk. However, any deal could be complicated by internal dynamics, with questions raised about how the Egyptian would fit alongside the Portuguese superstar and whether the veteran striker would be willing to share the limelight.
Despite these potential friction points, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is determined to bring Salah to the Pro League. He is viewed as a marquee acquisition who transcends football, acting as a cultural ambassador for the sport in the Middle East. With Al-Nassr backed by significant financial muscle, the chance to unite two of the greatest attackers of the modern era remains a tantalising possibility for the club's hierarchy.
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Growing list of Saudi suitors for Salah
The report further suggests that Al-Nassr are not alone in their pursuit, with four other Saudi clubs currently monitoring the situation closely. Long-term admirers Al-Ittihad remain a major threat, having previously seen a world-record approach rebuffed by the Reds. Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are also in the mix, while ambitious Al-Qadsiah, managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, have emerged as a surprise contender.
Liverpool prepares for life without the King
Back at Anfield, the reality of a post-Salah era is beginning to set in. Head coach Arne Slot has been open about the challenges of replacing a player who has scored over 250 goals for the club. The Dutchman revealed that the recruitment team must decide on a specific profile for a successor, specifically noting that the tactical profile of Salah’s successor remained a key point of discussion.
Slot said: "We know Robbo and Mo are going to leave so that means changing two players, but we also know Kostas Tsimikas comes back. So the first aim is to see how we are acting in the position of Mo, if we want to replace him with a similar player or if we are going to do that differently."
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The final curtain call at Anfield
Salah’s exit marks the end of a titanic era on Merseyside. Over nine seasons, he has amassed 256 goals and secured eight major honours, including the Premier League and Champions League. While the 2025 title will be his final piece of silverware with the club, the confirmed early departure allows the Anfield faithful to give the Egyptian King the send-off his legendary career deserves before he embarks on his next chapter. As the season enters its final stretch, Salah will be looking to secure a Champions League return for the Reds as his parting gift before potentially embarking on a historic union with Ronaldo in Riyadh.