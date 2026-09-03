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Mohamed Salah used as Bruno Fernandes contract warning for Man Utd - with Red Devils being told why they can’t offer talismanic captain £600,000-a-week
Fernandes has become a Premier League record breaker
Many have been quick to suggest that Fernandes has become a priceless commodity at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’, with it impossible to ignore his contribution to the collective cause. Premier League history was made last season when registering 21 assists across a single top-flight campaign.
More moments of magic have already been delivered in 2026-27, with a match-winning hat-trick being recorded against Ipswich last time out. Without Fernandes at their disposal, it is scary to think what the last seven years would have delivered on the red half of Manchester.
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Man Utd hoping to agree new contract with club captain
He has, however, entered the final year of his current deal with United. There is the option for a 12-month extension to be triggered - which should be taken up - but the plan is to put an entirely new agreement in place.
No paperwork has been signed as yet and, with interest from the Saudi Pro League having previously been shown, concerns have been raised regarding the short and long-term future. Decisions need to be made - similar to those once taken with an Egyptian superstar at Anfield - on how much an ageing icon is worth.
Should Man Utd pay whatever it takes to keep Fernandes?
When it was put to Strachan - who was speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport - that United need to do whatever it takes to retain Fernandes’ services, the ex-Red Devils midfielder told GOAL: “They said that with Salah - ‘must sign him’. Jamie Carragher, ‘give him everything he wants’.
“You can't do that, give him everything he wants. He wants £600,000 a week. No, we can't do that because if we give him £600,000 a week, the guys underneath will be wanting £250,000, £300,000, £400,000. You just can't go, ‘give him what he wants, must sign him’.
“What needs to happen in the team to make this not such a big deal is to be a better team, a more rounded team. That then takes away the fear of losing Bruno Fernandes. But I can see the fear right now because everything that happens at Man United is through this guy. Everything.
“I've got to say, if I was a player at Man United, I'd be feeling a bit embarrassed myself. You know, ‘how we can we let this fella do everything?’ It's a bit like us with Bryan Robson. He was doing everything but at least we tried to help him, got a few goals.
“But it must be hard for him. I would like to see the rest of the players become a more rounded team that doesn't become all about Bruno Fernandes. You can’t just can't say, ‘let's sign him’. What contract? To 36, 37?
“As I said, Mo Salah should be the warning for this type of player, this type of moment in a career. Give him everything he wants, then you go, ‘oh, we shouldn't have done that because he's not had a great season’. But it was always coming. You just cannot say, ‘give him what you want’. It just doesn't work that way.”
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How much could Fernandes' new contract be worth?
It has been suggested that United are willing to make Fernandes’ their highest-paid player, with another year being added to his deal on a weekly salary of £350,000. It remains to be seen whether that offer is enticing enough.
An international team-mate of Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have other options to consider, with big money being thrown around in Turkey at present, but the expectation is that he will form part of ongoing efforts to bring trophy triumphs back to Old Trafford.
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