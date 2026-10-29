Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to open 2027 MLS Sprint Season vs. FC Cincinnati on Feb. 19

The 2027 MLS Spring Season will be the first of its kind, with each team playing 14 regular season matches. Each club will face its 14 conference opponents once, playing seven games at home and seven on the road. The league will then hold its postseason, which will have significant implications despite the abbreviated schedule.

The MLS Cup playoffs will determine qualification to the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Leagues Cup, while the winners will also seal a place in history as league champions.