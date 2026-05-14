Millions in back payments? Jonas Urbig's goal could cost FC Bayern Munich dearly

The Billy Goats can now expect an extra €2 million, as Urbig made his 30th appearance in goal for Bayern during last weekend's 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg. The original €7m fee paid in January 2025 for the 22-year-old could rise to €15m if all add-ons are triggered.

The next payment could arrive soon: a further €1 million is triggered if Urbig makes his senior Germany debut, a possibility that has gained traction as the debate over a potential World Cup squad spot—complete with meaningful game time—has grown louder in recent months.