AFP
'We've got this now' - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal 'let go of a burden' by shedding Premier League 'bottlers' label ahead of Champions League final showdown
Arteta reflects on triumph
In an interview with MARCA, Arteta reflected on his side's domestic title triumph before their historic European clash in Budapest this weekend. The manager appeared exceptionally happy and proud of his achievements this season after securing a first Premier League trophy in 22 years for the club. After multiple years of near-misses, Arteta explained that his primary task was instilling an elite belief within his players during periods of internal doubt.
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Psychological burden lifted cleanly
The newly crowned English champion emphasised how much this domestic success has transformed the club’s mentality ahead of their trip to the final. Discussing the relief of shedding their previous reputation as a losing team, Arteta said: “There's a sense of joy and a sense of relief, of letting go of a burden. Of saying: 'We've got this now.' And we must use that now as a tsunami of emotion, of hope, and of hunger to win the Champions League.”
When asked about the finest aspect of what they have managed to achieve so far, the manager added: “The journey. We've done this with worthwhile people. I've sometimes felt vulnerable and wondered if I was capable of achieving this. 'Am I the right person to lead this?' And you don't have the answer until you achieve it. We've done it together.”
Tactical evolution brings results
Addressing recent criticism regarding a more defensive approach since defeating Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, Arteta defended his adaptability amidst a severe injury crisis.
Explaining his tactical flexibility, he said: “I respect all opinions, and then you have to decide what to do with them: give them importance, discard them, keep them as a memory, burn them, use them and they serve you well... There's room for everything.
"My job is that if something isn't enough for us to win, I can't be satisfied. My job is to find other ways to ultimately win, to innovate, to find different approaches than before. And that's what we've been doing all this time.
"With the injuries we've had, there's a time for everything. If I put those injuries into a machine and asked for the odds of winning the Premier League, they would have given me 2%. And I wasn't going to settle for that. We've had to find other ways, with our resources and qualities, to be just as competitive in the 60-odd matches we've played, with the demands placed upon us."
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Gunners eye historic double
Arsenal now face a historic showdown against reigning champions PSG on Saturday, aiming to complete an undefeated European campaign. Victory would bring the trophy to north London for the very first time, cementing a remarkable domestic and continental double. However, they face a daunting test against Luis Enrique's holders, who are bidding to become only the second club - after Real Madrid - in the Champions League era to retain their crown.