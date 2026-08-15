Getty Images Sport
'I am very happy here' - Mikel Arteta sends clear contract message to Arsenal fans ahead of Community Shield clash
Gunners boss calms fears
Arteta has reassured supporters that there is no cause for concern regarding his contract situation as he enters the final year of his deal at Emirates Stadium. Since taking charge in December 2019, the 44-year-old tactician has delivered one FA Cup, two Community Shields, and ended a 22-year Premier League title drought last term. That success was further cemented by guiding the Gunners to just the second Champions League final in their history.
- Getty Images
Coach outlines renewal stance
Although co-chairman Josh Kroenke stated back in May that a contract extension was a top priority, Arteta insists there is no sense of panic ahead of the season curtain-raiser against Manchester City in Cardiff.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard moved to allay any supporter anxiety: "They [the fans] don't have to worry about any of that, because I want to be here. I am extremely happy. I feel very grateful to work with the people that I work with and when we have the possibility, we will resolve that. And that's it."
He explained that the transfer market remains the primary focus: "There is always another priority, I think! And that's the way we have been treating it, I think because everybody feels comfortable that the time on the contract is not going to be an issue."
Arteta further underlined his complete alignment with the club hierarchy: "I think because my will, certainly, is to be here and I am very happy here. My feeling from the club is the same one. That is why everyone is doing things in a really organic way."
Silverware pedigree bolsters optimism
That composure is backed by an impressive managerial record, with Arteta winning 213 of his 353 competitive matches at the Arsenal helm, alongside winning both of his previous Community Shield appearances on penalties in 2020 and 2023. Those triumphs build on his playing pedigree, having lifted the silverware in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015.
The north London outfit are now targeting an 18th Community Shield triumph, with only Manchester United having lifted the trophy on more occasions in English football history.
- (C)Getty Images
Cardiff showdown tests champions
Arsenal are now aiming to extend their dominance when they face City in the Community Shield in Cardiff on Sunday. The Gunners have won each of their last five Community Shield appearances, including a flawless record of three victories when entering as reigning league champions in 1998, 2002, and 2004. The clash offers a crucial early gauge of readiness before Arteta's side begin their Premier League title defence.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting