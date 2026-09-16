Every Second Media
Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to remain 'cautious' over teenage sensation Max Dowman despite record-equalling brace in Ipswich victory
Historic brace at Portman Road
Arsenal secured a 4-2 Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town, heavily inspired by a breathtaking individual display from 16-year-old Dowman. Making his first appearance of the campaign for the reigning Premier League champions, the teenage sensation wasted no time making an impact. He opened the scoring after just seven minutes, gliding past Cedric Kipre before firing into the bottom corner.
The academy graduate doubled his tally early in the second half to cap off a remarkable outing. Dowman's attacking influence extended beyond his goals; his relentless pressing led to Noni Madueke scoring, and he also played a key role in Mikel Merino's curling strike for Arsenal's fourth.
By finding the net twice, Dowman etched his name into English football history as he became only the second 16-year-old to score a brace for a Premier League club, matching the benchmark established by Wayne Rooney for Everton in 2002.
- AFP
Arteta hails 'unbelievable' character
Following the victory, Arteta could not hide his admiration for the young talent, acknowledging that excitement surrounding the teenager is entirely justified. He praised the youngster's temperament alongside fellow prospect Marli Salmon.
“A joy to have him, Marli as well,” Arteta remarked. “Max, yeah, it’s inevitable to talk about him when he scores and he creates the moments that he has created tonight. He can deliver those actions effortlessly, I would say. That’s his biggest quality and defensively, his application, his capacity as well to sustain the actions, which is not easy, he’s 16 years old and he can create moments but consistently to go through the game."
The Arsenal boss highlighted the physical and mental resilience required to thrive in his system at such a young age. “With the demands that we put in them, to be able to do that is extremely difficult and he’s coping better and better and better,” he added. “He’s an unbelievable player because of the character that he has and how much he loves to play at the biggest stage.”
Navigating the Premier League spotlight
Despite the headline-grabbing performance, Arteta remains acutely aware of the dangers of placing too much pressure on youth. Dowman had previously been warned by his manager that first-team minutes must be earned. The teenager responded emphatically, yet his coach insists that careful management is essential.
“It’s not easy [to contain the hype], I understand, but what we have to do is look after him. He’s 16 years old. You don’t see that in this league," Arteta explained. “In other leagues in Europe, that’s a totally different context, but in this league, with the demands that the league [has], the players and everything put on you, we really need to make sure every time we throw him in, he’s in the right context with the right preparation."
The Spaniard stressed the rarity of a player handling top-flight intensity so early. “The probability is probably extremely low because you don’t see the players with the capacity to handle just the physicality of the game… but he’s doing it and he’s doing it really well every time there’s a chance.”
- Every Second Media
Careful management for the teenager
Dowman's rapid rise creates a delicate balancing act for Arsenal’s coaching staff. While his dynamic display at Portman Road proves he can influence senior matches, the club intends to integrate him gradually rather than rushing his development.
“He is 16 years old and we have to be really cautious,” Arteta concluded. “We don't want to stop him, we don't want to put the brakes on him, we need to develop him and we are fully aware what he needs. He will have opportunities. It’s a lot of things that you need to grow, but at 16 to already do what he does, it’s just incredible.”
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