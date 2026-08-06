Mikel Arteta's SECRET advice to £7m Arsenal departure revealed!

Everton have officially completed the signing of Norgaard from Arsenal in a permanent transfer worth £7 million. The 32-year-old defensive midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Goodison Park, bringing an end to his brief but successful stint in north London.

The Denmark international arrived at the Emirates Stadium from London rivals Brentford last summer in an initial £10m agreement. However, despite the team's domestic success, he struggled to secure regular first-team action under Arteta, prompting a swift departure.

Securing a proven midfield presence was a key priority for Toffees manager David Moyes ahead of the new campaign. Norgaard's arrival makes him the club's fourth official signing of a busy summer transfer window.







