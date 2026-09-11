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'I can bring success!' - Ex-West Ham striker Michail Antonio seals free transfer to Watford
A new chapter at Vicarage Road
Watford have officially confirmed the signing of Antonio, with the 36-year-old forward arriving at Vicarage Road as a free agent. The experienced attacker had been looking for a new challenge after leaving Qatari side Al Sailiya earlier this year, where he made only four appearances.
Speaking to the club's official media after the deal was finalised, Antonio expressed his excitement about joining the setup under Alessio Dionisi. 'It's a good set of boys here,' Antonio said after the move was announced. 'They are focused and ready to show their abilities this season. Watford is a big club and hopefully I can come in and bring success and help wherever I can. I've scored a few goals against Watford! So hopefully I can score some for Watford now when I'm fully up to speed.'
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Building on a West Ham legacy
The move marks a significant return to the English game for a player who became a modern legend at the London Stadium. Antonio spent a decade with West Ham United after joining the Hammers in September 2015, establishing himself as a key figure with 83 goals and 43 assists in 323 appearances for the club.
However, his final chapter at West Ham was marred by a frightening off-field incident. In December 2024, Antonio was involved in a serious single-vehicle collision when his car struck a tree in Epping Forest. The accident left the forward hospitalised for three weeks in central London, where he had to undergo surgery on a lower limb fracture.
Overcoming personal trauma
Antonio has been remarkably open about the psychological and physical toll the accident took on him as he fought to return to professional football. Reflecting on the crash in March 2025, he admitted to the deep emotional impact the event had on his wellbeing. 'I didn't want to be seen,' Antonio said about the crash in March 2025. 'I almost died and it made me embarrassed that it was that bad. I went to see the car three weeks ago and it gave me a weird feeling in my stomach. It was difficult to see.'
Now fully recovered and eager to prove he still has the physical attributes to compete at a high level, Antonio represents a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Hornets. Watford currently sit 12th in the Championship table, having picked up eight points from their opening six fixtures.
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Long wait for West Ham reunion
While Watford fans will be eager to see their new signing in action immediately, they will have to wait quite some time to see him line up against his former employers. The two clubs have already met this season, playing out a 1-1 draw on August 29, meaning Antonio will not have the opportunity to face West Ham until the return fixture in April.
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