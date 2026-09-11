'I can bring success!' - Ex-West Ham striker Michail Antonio seals free transfer to Watford

Watford have officially confirmed the signing of Antonio, with the 36-year-old forward arriving at Vicarage Road as a free agent. The experienced attacker had been looking for a new challenge after leaving Qatari side Al Sailiya earlier this year, where he made only four appearances.

Speaking to the club's official media after the deal was finalised, Antonio expressed his excitement about joining the setup under Alessio Dionisi. 'It's a good set of boys here,' Antonio said after the move was announced. 'They are focused and ready to show their abilities this season. Watford is a big club and hopefully I can come in and bring success and help wherever I can. I've scored a few goals against Watford! So hopefully I can score some for Watford now when I'm fully up to speed.'