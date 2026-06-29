Michael Olise demands meeting with Bayern Munich to decide future amid Real Madrid rumours

According to AS, Olise has communicated his desire to hold a sit-down meeting with Bayern Munich leadership to determine his next steps. The 24-year-old, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2024 from Crystal Palace on a contract running until 2029, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to Bavaria. His representatives are now keen to understand where he fits into the club’s long-term project after his stock reached an all-time high during the World Cup in North America.

The forward is conscious of the growing list of admirers following his displays for Les Bleus, where he has been instrumental in France's impressive run, featuring in every single group stage match. Olise notably provided two assists in the 3-1 victory over Senegal and set up another two goals in the 3-0 win against Iraq. Now, as France prepare to face Sweden in the round of 32, the player and his inner circle want to sit down quietly when the tournament ends to analyse the situation. Bayern must now address the fact that Olise’s explosion in form has far exceeded original expectations.