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Michael Carrick backs three Man Utd stars to make England return ahead of World Cup after two-year absence
Can Man Utd stars be ignored?
Despite Thomas Tuchel previously holding talks about the United job himself in mid-2024, Maguire, a veteran of three major tournaments, has not earned a cap in 18 months. Similarly, Mainoo and Shaw both started the Euro 2024 final against Spain, yet they remain on the periphery. Although Tuchel previously insisted that such omissions were merely an “individual decision” and “for sure no decision against United,” both players are now hoping to be included this Friday when the squad is announced for the March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. Carrick believes their form has now reached a level that cannot be ignored.
Performance over politics in the England camp
Speaking ahead of United's Friday night clash with Bournemouth, Carrick was clear about where his players stand. "I haven’t been in touch [with Tuchel], no," Carrick admitted. "For the boys, I’d love to see them picked for this one and obviously picked for the summer. I don’t have any influence on that but certainly the boys, the way they’re playing, I think they’ve put themselves right in the conversation and right in the picture and given themselves a chance."
He continued: "So, we’ll see. I literally don’t know any more than you on that one. But the boys are definitely playing well enough to warrant a place, for sure. It’s just not my decision so we’ll have to wait and see."
Mainoo's development under Carrick
Mainoo, 20, has flourished since Carrick took the reins. While Mainoo’s earlier absence from the England squad was understandable as he did not make a Premier League start in the first half of the season, he has since become a key figure. The United boss is excited about the midfielder's ceiling, stating: "Of course he can always improve, and on a lot of things, just the age he’s at just for starters. There’s so much more to come and develop, and that’s just natural. That’s not a negative on Kobbie, by any stretch."
Squad fitness ahead of Bournemouth trip
While the focus remains on international recognition, Carrick still has domestic hurdles to clear with an injury-hit squad. United currently sit third in the table but will be without key defenders Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt for the trip to the south coast to face Bournemouth on Friday. New signing Patrick Dorgu is also sidelined, leaving the backline stretched as they look to maintain their Champions League qualification push.
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