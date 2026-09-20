'Their apology doesn't mean an awful lot' - Michael Carrick reacts to Pro Ref statement after VAR blunder costs Man Utd in derby defeat against Man City

Refereeing chief Howard Webb reached out to United in a bid for accountability, admitting on 'Match Officials Mic'd Up' that he was deeply disappointed with the outcome. Webb explained that the officials were entirely fixated on Haaland's potential offside and completely missed Fernandez's infringement.

Despite the swift acknowledgement of the blunder, Carrick was largely unmoved. "The apology doesn't mean an awful lot," the United boss stated. "I can appreciate and respect them putting their hands up and saying we got that wrong - it does happen. We just have to deal with it."

He added that while decisions might balance out over time, this particular mistake stung. "Maybe we get one or two decisions on the law of averages or whatever but that one had a huge impact on the game and that's why it was particularly tough," Carrick explained.

Despite his intense frustration, Carrick refused to completely condemn the technology. "One-off things can happen," he noted. "At the time it was a pretty big one, we know that. I don't think I need to go over that. But yes, I've got faith in it (VAR). It's the system we work towards and that we use."



