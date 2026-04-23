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Michael Carrick 'not chasing' Man Utd for decision on permanent manager role as he dismisses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comparisons
Carrick refuses to rush board decision
Despite a significant transformation in form since his arrival, Carrick is relaxed about his status at United. With the club closing in on a return to the Champions League, the focus has naturally shifted to whether the former midfielder will be handed the reins on a permanent basis. However, Carrick is adamant that he is not knocking on the door of the United hierarchy to demand answers about his future.
"In terms of deadline, it's not something I'm really chasing," Carrick explained ahead of Monday’s home fixture against Brentford. "It will become clear when it becomes clear."
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Dismissing the Solskjaer parallels
Many critics have pointed to the appointment of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a cautionary tale for the United board, fearing another emotional choice based on interim success. Carrick, who served as a coach under the Norwegian between 2019 and 2021, was quick to shut down such comparisons, highlighting that every managerial tenure exists within its own unique context and time.
"I've got the utmost respect for him. He's a close friend of mine and I worked closely with him when I was here. We did a lot of good things and came close," Carrick said. "You can compare all sorts of different situations with managers, coaches and teams over the years. But it's irrelevant really. It really is. That's not a negative or a positive. It just doesn't have a link at all. We're a different team now, irrespective of who's in charge. Comparisons literally don't make any difference."
Navigating the managerial merry-go-round
The interim boss is operating in an environment where managerial tenures are becoming increasingly short. Remarkably, 20 new managers have been appointed in the top four divisions since Carrick returned to Manchester 100 days ago. Liam Rosenior, who was sacked by Chelsea just days after United won at Stamford Bridge, is the latest to have fallen victim to the high turnover rate currently plaguing the professional game.
"There are two sides to it," Carrick noted regarding the pressure for instant results. "There are instant results and the next game being important; but there's definitely a responsibility, our thinking of what the future looks like and the bigger picture. There are all sorts of what-ifs in this world. Half full, half empty? I like to live my life in a positive way. I don't think of what could go wrong, that doesn't come into it. It's what can be achieved. What success looks like."
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Chasing Champions League qualification
While the administrative side of his role remains up in the air, the objectives on the pitch are crystal clear. Success for United this term is defined by a return to Europe's elite competition. A victory against Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday would put the Red Devils in a commanding position, potentially needing just two points from their final four domestic fixtures to guarantee a top-five finish.