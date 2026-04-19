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'I love being here' - Michael Carrick makes Man Utd hopes clear but admits decision is 'out of my hands'
Carrick addresses the uncertainty
The result leaves United comfortably in third place, 10 points clear of Chelsea in sixth. The victory means United have now won eight of 12 matches under Carrick’s guidance. It is a remarkable turnaround in form, matching the win total from the club's opening 21 matches of the 2025-26 campaign. Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the permanent managerial position at Old Trafford, Carrick has made no secret of his desire to continue leading the club. "I love being here. I understand the situation, it's a bit out my hands," Carrick told TNT Sports when questioned about his future. "You want to be parts of nights like this, part of special things, create a team. I haven't got a time frame," he added.
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Defensive masterclass at the Bridge
United’s victory was built on a makeshift back four that earned high praise from the boss. With injuries mounting, youngsters and players out of position were forced to step up against a Chelsea side that dominated possession. "I can't play that one down, that was massive, that was a big win for us," Carrick said. "They had some opportunities but to keep a clean sheet and defend like we did, there was a lot of work that had to go into the last day or so in terms of prepping the team with a new back four."
"I thought Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui coming in were incredible, Ayden being such a young age and Noussair not really playing centre back in a back four. I have to give the coaching staff a lot of credit on getting the boys ready for that. I thought the boys put a magnificent performance in tonight. We feel it was deserved. The set-backs we have had the last few days, the centre-back partnership we had it would be a bit of a challenge but I felt the defence was immense in difficult circumstances."
Fernandes leads by example in hunt for top four
Captain Bruno Fernandes once again proved to be the difference-maker, providing the assist for Matheus Cunha's decisive goal. Carrick was effusive in his praise for the Portuguese international, who now has 18 Premier League assists this season. "His impact has been immense for a period of time, he's carried that all the way through," Carrick noted. "He plays most games, he's fit, he's hungry. He had a big shift to do in the middle but he was willing to do that for the team. He's a big personality, he's the captain for a reason. Sometimes it's leading by example and showing the way. He's vocal, he's a big presence on the pitch."
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Building a foundation for the future
While the gap to the non-Champions League spots is healthy, Carrick is refusing to let complacency creep in. Carrick’s primary goal since taking the reins has been to restore the club's identity and ensure the players understand the weight of the crest they represent. "Make them understand and appreciate playing for this club. It's easy to forget the position that we're in," he explained. "We can play batter, there's lots of layers to come but we've got results to build momentum and a foundation. We won't get carried away but we will enjoy the result tonight."