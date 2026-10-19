Peter Schmeichel delivers verdict on Michael Carrick's Man Utd future after winless run

Schmeichel claims Carrick is in no immediate danger of losing his job as United head coach. Old Trafford executives remain confident that the former midfielder represents the long-term future of the club.

Carrick took charge on a full-time basis in the summer after stepping in to steady the ship following Ruben Amorim's tumultuous departure. He guided the team to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and secured Champions League qualification last season.

However, optimism ahead of the new campaign has rapidly faded after a difficult opening two months. Off-field drama has added to the strain, including Lisandro Martinez's explosive public attack on the board following a defeat at Atletico Madrid.