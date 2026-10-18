Manchester United player ratings vs Leeds United: Bryan Mbeumo excels but Red Devils pegged back by Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Senne Lammens - 6/10

The young goalkeeper produced three saves to keep United in the contest but will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet against a Leeds side that dominated 61% of possession. Lammens showed good command of his area during Leeds' 29 crosses, though his distribution was occasionally hurried under the intense Elland Road press.

Lisandro Martinez - 5/10

A difficult afternoon for the Argentine, who was replaced at half-time by Noussair Mazraoui. While he attempted to progress the ball from deep, he struggled with the physical aerial presence of Leeds' frontline and was hooked early as Carrick sought to stabilise the defensive transition.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

Maguire was the busiest of United's defenders, contributing significantly to the team's 33 clearances. He anchored the backline against a barrage of Leeds attacks, winning his fair share of duels, but the collective defensive structure faltered during the sequence leading to Calvert-Lewin's 51st-minute equaliser.

Leny Yoro - 6/10

The teenager showed flashes of his recovery pace and elite reading of the game, helping United record 14 interceptions as a team. However, like his partners in the back three, he was stretched by the constant movement of Okafor and Calvert-Lewin in the second half.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Deployed in a role that required high tactical flexibility, Dalot found himself pinned back for long periods. He struggled to impact the game offensively, as Leeds’ wing-backs forced him into a predominantly defensive mindset, limiting his ability to support the attack.



