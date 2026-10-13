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Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Manchester United player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Leny Yoro sees red as Michael Carrick’s men crumble in Spain

Manchester United
Player ratings
Atletico Madrid
L. Yoro
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Champions League
B. Mbeumo
M. Carrick
B. Fernandes

Manchester United suffered a tactical and disciplinary breakdown in a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. A first-minute goal from Pablo Barrios and a second-half red card for Leny Yoro left Michael Carrick’s side with too much to do.

Manchester United’s trip to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano was unravelled by a combination of defensive lethargy and a lack of disciplinary composure. The tactical blueprint was shredded within sixty seconds as Pablo Barrios exploited a gap in the visitors' mid-block to fire Atletico ahead.

United struggled to retain possession, finishing with just 42% of the ball as they were suffocated by Diego Simeone’s disciplined 4-4-2 structure, which allowed the hosts to dictate the tempo and limit United to low-probability shooting opportunities.

The second half offered no reprieve for Michael Carrick’s side, particularly after Leny Yoro’s dismissal in the 74th minute forced a complete structural retreat. With a man advantage, Atletico clinicalized their dominance through Ademola Lookman, who doubled the lead late on to ensure United left Madrid empty-handed.

While the Red Devils managed nine shots, the lack of central penetration and a mounting injury list made a comeback feel mathematically improbable long before the final whistle blew on this 2-0 defeat.

  • imago-sport-1084491792.jpgPressinphoto

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens - 6/10

    The young goalkeeper was under immediate pressure, conceding to Barrios in the first minute. While he recorded 3 saves, his distribution was often hurried due to Atletico's high press, contributing to United's low possession stats.

    Leny Yoro - 4/10

    A disastrous evening for the young Frenchman. Often looking like a "bag of nerves" as described by analysts, his night ended prematurely with a straight red card in the 74th minute, effectively killing any hopes of a United comeback.

    Lisandro Martinez - 5/10

    Lacked his usual authority in the heart of the defence. He struggled to maintain the line against the movements of Julian Alvarez and failed to close down the space for the opening goal sufficiently.

    Diogo Dalot - 5/10

    Dalot was tasked with providing width in a 4-2-3-1 that often became lopsided. He was part of a backline that cleared the ball 13 times but struggled to cope with the overlapping runs of Grimaldo.

    Ayden Heaven - 5/10

    Substituted late on for Harry Maguire, Heaven found the intensity of the Champions League difficult to navigate. He was often bypassed during Atletico's quick transitions before coming off in the 80th minute.


  • Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Youri Tielemans - 5/10

    Failed to establish any rhythm in the central pivot. He was second-best in most duels and was hooked after 66 minutes following a performance where United’s midfield was largely bypassed.

    Andrey Santos - 6/10

    Showed flashes of industry but was unable to bridge the gap between the defensive line and the attackers. His influence waned as Atletico dominated the ball (58%).

    Carlos Baleba - 5/10

    Struggled with the tactical discipline required to contain Alex Baena and Barrios. He was substituted in the 66th minute after failing to offer the necessary defensive screen.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-MAN UTDAFP

    Attack

    Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

    The captain tried to instigate play but was frequently isolated. He struggled to find the final ball against a compact Atleti midfield and was substituted in the 80th minute.

    Marcus Rashford - 5/10

    A frustrating night for the England international. He picked up a yellow card in the 52nd minute and was substituted shortly after the hour mark having failed to record a shot on target.

    Bryan Mbeumo - 7/10

    Mbeumo worked hard as the focal point but was fed on scraps. With United only managing an xG of 0.98, he was never given the service required to truly test Jan Oblak.


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  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-MAN UTDAFP

    Substitutes & Manager

    Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10

    Came on in the 66th minute to provide a different profile in attack, but Yoro's red card shortly after his introduction forced him into a more defensive role than intended.

    Mason Mount - 5/10

    Introduced at 66 minutes to add energy to the midfield, but he spent most of his time chasing shadows as Atletico kept the ball expertly.

    Amad Diallo - 5/10

    Came on for Rashford in the 66th minute. He showed some intent but was limited by the team's numerical disadvantage for the final fifteen minutes.

    Harry Maguire - 5/10

    Brought on in the 80th minute to stabilize a depleted defence after Yoro's red card. He helped prevent further damage but the game was already lost.

    Matheus Cunha - 5/10

    A late sub in the 80th minute who had very little time to impact the scoreline.

    Michael Carrick - 5/10

    Hampered by an injury crisis that left six stars sidelined, Carrick’s tactical setup was punished early. He failed to react to the midfield imbalance until it was too late, and the lack of discipline shown by his players reflects poorly on the game management.

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