Napoli have a new coach! Max Allegri replaces Antonio Conte after leaving AC Milan as fresh chapter begins for Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne & Co

The Italian giants published a celebratory press release on their digital channels to herald the return of a familiar face to Naples. The executive board highlighted the manager's historic journey from his humble early coaching roots to becoming a dominant force in modern Calcio.

The club stated: "Napoli would like to welcome Massimiliano Allegri as our new first team head coach. Allegri has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2029.

"After a long playing career - which included a stint with Napoli during the 1997-98 season - Max Allegri began his coaching journey in the 2003-04 campaign with Aglianese. In 2007-08, he led Sassuolo to their first-ever promotion to Serie B and also won the Serie C1 Super Cup that same year. A few months later, he made his Serie A coaching debut with Cagliari, finishing the season in ninth place and winning the Panchina d’Oro award.

"In 2010, he joined Milan, winning the club's 18th Scudetto and sixth Italian Super Cup. From 2014 to 2019, he managed Juventus, winning five consecutive league titles, four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies and two Italian Super Cups. During this period he also led the Bianconeri to the Champions League final twice. After a two-year hiatus, he went back to manage Juventus, winning his fifth Coppa Italia in 2024. Last season, he was back in the dugout at Milan, finishing the campaign in fifth place.

"A big welcome to our new head coach Max Allegri!"