How Matt Crocker's U.S. Soccer exit will impact USMNT, USWNT and American Soccer

Matt Crocker is leaving U.S. Soccer. That revelation is something of a bombshell. Just weeks before the biggest event in the federation's history, the sporting director is on the way out.

He is set to leave after three years on the job, and they were certainly three eventful years. In truth, it will be hard to judge those three years in the near future. Much of what Crocker did as U.S. Soccer's sporting director was laying the groundwork for the future, both for this World Cup and beyond. Now, he will be tasked with laying similar groundwork for Saudi Arabia as they begin preparations for their World Cup hosting moment in 2034.

Crocker's impact at U.S. Soccer was not limited to World Cup preparation, though. He had been a key decision-maker at the federation, one who made a massive impact on the trajectory of both the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams. From coaching hires to the training facility, Crocker's fingerprints are all over the highest levels of American soccer.

So, as Crocker exits, what will his tenure be remembered for? Which moments were the biggest, and which left a little to be desired? GOAL takes a look at Crocker's exit and what it means going forward...