AFP
Mathys Tel's Tottenham move could come back to haunt Bayern chief as club consider sack despite success under Vincent Kompany
Pressure mounts on Eberl despite Kompany success
The honeymoon period of Bayern’s double-winning campaign under Kompany has been followed by new reports of significant unrest within the club's hierarchy. While the team has excelled on the pitch, the situation behind the scenes is described as volatile, with sporting director Eberl now finding his position under intense scrutiny from the supervisory board.
In an interview with Spiegel that sent shockwaves through the club just hours before the DFB-Pokal final, honorary president Uli Hoeness openly questioned whether Eberl’s contract would be extended beyond 2027. Hoeness confirmed that the board still harbours doubts about the former Borussia Monchengladbach executive, placing the chances of a renewal at just "60 to 40" per cent at this stage.
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Tel transfer haunting the board
At the center of the dissatisfaction regarding Eberl's tenure is the handling of key personnel exits, most notably the move of Tel to Tottenham Hotspur. Internal critics in Bavaria reportedly feel that Eberl failed to extract maximum value for the French starlet, as well as Kingsley Coman, leading to a sense of frustration among the club's decision-makers regarding the financial returns on high-profile departures.
While Abendzeitung reports that the day-to-day relationship between Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund remains professional, another report from Kicker paints a darker picture. The magazine has claimed for months that the record champions are "no longer a unit" and that the leadership structure has been fractured by internal dissension over recruitment and sales strategies.
Hoeness comments spark internal backlash
The public nature of Hoeness's critique has not gone down well with everyone at the club. According to reports, his comments, where he laid bare the board's hesitance to commit to Eberl long-term, were not well received by his colleagues on the supervisory board. This suggests that the power struggle at Bayern is not just between the board and the directors, but within the oversight committee itself.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the sporting department, there appears to be more stability at the very top. While Eberl fights for his future, the position of CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is considered secure. According to reports from AZ, a contract extension for Dreesen is viewed as a "formality," highlighting a clear divide in the board's confidence between the club's financial administration and its sporting management.
- AFP
Tel's journey with Tottenham
Tel initially joined Tottenham on loan in February 2025 until the end of the season, before the Spurs secured his services on a permanent basis that summer in a deal worth £30 million, tying him to the club until 2031. Throughout the 2025-2026 campaign, the young forward made 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists, as he and his teammates narrowly avoided a disastrous relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season.