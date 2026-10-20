Massimiliano Allegri reveals crunch talks with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis amid difficult start ahead of Bodo/Glimt match

Allegri finds himself under the microscope following a string of poor results that has left the Napoli faithful restless. The situation reached a breaking point after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Venezia, a result that intensified rumours regarding his job security. Speculation has been rife concerning the relationship between Allegri and the Napoli hierarchy. The coach confirmed he has maintained regular contact with De Laurentiis, including a conversation on the morning of his press conference.

Allegri was keen to move past the noise surrounding his position. "I spoke to him this morning too. I believe words are of little use; we need to get out there and get results. The rest is just idle talk," the manager explained to Sky Sport Italia.