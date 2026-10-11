Massimiliano Allegri reveals the tactical shift that could extend 'extraordinary' Kevin De Bruyne's career after Napoli beat Frosinone

Allegri has hailed the impact of De Bruyne following the club's convincing victory over Frosinone. While the Belgian playmaker continues to be a decisive force in the final third, his manager believes a tactical evolution could be the key to his longevity in Serie A. Allegri suggested that the midfielder's extraordinary technical ability makes him a natural fit for a deeper playmaking position as he continues to build his match fitness.

"Kevin did well when he came on in Milan. When he plays for his national team, he wins, scores, and receives positive reviews, but he is an extraordinary player. If he starts playing as a deep-lying playmaker, he will extend his career, but he still wants to have fun further forward," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.