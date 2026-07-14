Mason Greenwood completes €39m transfer to Fenerbahce - with Man Utd set to benefit financially from Marseille’s sale to Turkish giants

Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahce have confirmed the signing of English attacker Mason Greenwood from Olympique de Marseille. The 24-year-old forward has committed his future to the club by putting pen to paper on a four-year contract, signaling his intent to become a key figure in the Yellow Canaries' pursuit of domestic and European silverware.

The move comes after a prolific period in France, where Greenwood rebuilt his reputation as one of Europe's most dangerous finishers. The Turkish side officially announced the arrival of the star on their social media channels, declaring to their fanbase that the moment has arrived for his debut in Istanbul.







