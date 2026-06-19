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Mary Earps returns! Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper signs two-year contract with WSL club after PSG departure
High profile transfer completed
The ambitious capital club completed the sensational acquisition of the two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year on a free transfer. Arriving officially on July 1, the experienced shot-stopper boasts an elite domestic pedigree that includes lifting the Women's FA Cup during a historic five-year tenure at Manchester United. Her arrival adds unparalleled top-tier experience to a side eager to establish themselves permanently among the elite within the English top flight.
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Goalkeeper targets ultimate success
The former international icon expressed immense enthusiasm regarding the club's long-term project, citing shared institutional values and an ambitious domestic vision as the core catalysts behind her decision. Earps stated: "I’m over the moon to join this club and I’m really looking forward to it. I feel the club aligns with what I stand for. I can’t wait to get started and to get down to business.
"The club’s values represent what I want to represent and they are passionate about what I want to achieve and change the game in a positive way. All the conversations have been really positive and every time I spoke with the club I wanted to hear more.
"The vision and ambition, including the new training facility is incredible and I’m looking forward to seeing that develop, it shows what our owner Michele (Kang) and everyone at the club want to do in terms of really going for it. It’s about putting a marker down and saying we want to be competitive in a short space of time."
Elite standard driving ambition
Earps remains driven to sustain her exceptional personal standards at the domestic level, highlighting the competitive growth of the squad and her enthusiasm for pushing her technical limits alongside fellow goalkeeper Elene Lete. She added: "I’m looking forward to working alongside Elene (Lete) and the goalkeeping unit. Elene made some great saves and interventions last season. Hopefully we can bounce oe each other and work hard and enjoy it.
"My message to the fans is that I’m really excited to get started and make some memories together, I can’t wait to play in front of you all. I’m looking forward to getting to know the players, the stae, the style of play and club culture and trying to give everything I can to help the club achieve its collective goals and be as successful as possible.
"I feel I still have so much left to give to the game, and that's exactly why I chose London City. It won’t be easy, the WSL is extremely competitive. The team had a brilliant 2025-26 season finishing mid-table in their first season, now it’s about climbing the table and working towards finishing as high as possible.”
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New campaign brings challenge
The Lionesses will transition directly into pre-season training ahead of the 2026-27 WSL season opener scheduled for September 4. Having secured a respectable sixth-place mid-table finish with 27 points last term, integrating Earps quickly will be essential to bridge the gap to reigning champions Manchester City. The star signing faces an immediate technical test to instil defensive discipline before their gruelling initial run of domestic fixtures commences.