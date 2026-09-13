'Silence that crowd!' – Martin O'Neill and Scott Brown reveal plan to conquer hostile Ibrox atmosphere

Celtic enter Sunday's Old Firm quarter-final at Ibrox boasting a flawless domestic campaign under Martin O'Neill. The Hoops have won all six Scottish Premiership matches so far, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.

However, their domestic dominance comes on the heels of a nightmare European collapse, where a 5-1 second-leg defeat to LASK dumped them out of Champions League qualifying.

With the ship steadied domestically, Celtic now aim to extend their recent League Cup domination over their city rivals.