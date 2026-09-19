Classique in crisis! Luis Enrique warns nervous PSG before clash against depleted Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain travel to face arch-rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday for the first Le Classique of the season under intense pressure. Widely regarded as the biggest rivalry in French football, both iconic clubs enter the match seeking to kickstart disappointing league campaigns.

PSG have endured a poor start in Ligue 1, collecting just a single victory from their opening four matches.

Meanwhile, Marseille are enduring a deeper crisis, suffering three defeats in four games following a quiet summer transfer window marked by key departures and a managerial change.