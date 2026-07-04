'I live in the moment' - Marcus Rashford responds as Man Utd & England forward is asked to provide update on his transfer situation

Rashford has insisted that he will not allow speculation regarding his United future to distract him from his duties with England. The forward spent the last campaign on loan at Barcelona, finding his form in La Liga, but the Catalan giants ultimately opted not to trigger a £26 million permanent purchase option included in the deal.

In comments highlighted by the Daily Mail, Rashford made his priorities clear when speaking to the media ahead of the Three Lions' crucial last-16 knockout clash against Mexico. “As a person, I live in the moment,” he said. “I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup. I wanted it done before, and if not, then I won't deal with it until after, because I want to fully be present in this moment.”



