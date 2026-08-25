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Chelsea plot sensational late swoop for Man Utd outcast star as Xabi Alonso seeks final attacking piece
Chelsea explore shock move for Rashford
Chelsea are considering a sensational late move to sign United forward Rashford before the summer transfer window closes. According to The Independent, the Blues are open to bringing in another versatile attacker despite already spending over £300m on new recruits. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are assessing their options in the final days of the window. A swoop for the 28-year-old England international would undoubtedly represent one of the most surprising deals of the summer, adding further firepower to Alonso's newly assembled squad.
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Alonso eyes another versatile attacker
Alonso's side began their Premier League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over west London rivals Fulham, but the club are still looking to tweak their attacking options. While the current focus is primarily on outgoings, Chelsea remain 'open' to adding a dynamic forward to their ranks.
The Blues have already shattered records this summer, notably making Morgan Rogers the most expensive British player in history. Experienced former England stars Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson have also arrived alongside Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Valentin Barco, but Rashford's potential availability has now caught their attention.
Rashford's uncertain future at Old Trafford
Rashford's long-term future at his boyhood club has been the subject of intense speculation. The forward spent last season on loan at Barcelona and had hoped to secure a permanent transfer to Camp Nou, only to be sent back to Manchester.
The Red Devils were initially thought to be keen on offloading the England star upon his return, despite him making over 400 appearances for the club. However, manager Michael Carrick recently appeared to suggest the attacker would be staying put, introducing him as a half-time substitute during their shock 2-0 opening-day defeat to Hull City.
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Blues look to offload unwanted stars
Before formalising any potential bid for the United star, Chelsea are expected to raise funds by clearing out several unwanted squad members. Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap are both set to be sold, while Stamford Bridge bosses are also willing to listen to offers for Pedro Neto and Malo Gusto.
There is also continued uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez, who is being heavily linked with Manchester City. However, Chelsea will demand at least £120m for the Argentine midfielder as they look to balance the books and potentially fund a move for Rashford ahead of next week's deadline.
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