What next for Marcus Rashford? Manchester United star makes telling No.10 decision after Old Trafford return

Rashford is not planning to demand the No. 10 shirt back at Manchester United out of respect for Matheus Cunha, according to The Sun. Following an 18-month spell away on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona, the English forward is expected to take up Old Trafford's newly vacant No. 14 jersey - the same squad number he wore during his time in Spain.

A product of Manchester United's famed youth academy, Rashford made his senior debut for the club back in 2016. After years as a core figure at Old Trafford, he embarked on his first loan move away to Aston Villa in February 2025, before spending the entire subsequent season on loan with Barcelona.