Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and... Manuel Neuer? Bayern Munich legend put on same level as GOAT contenders on 40th birthday

His former mentor, Magath, insists that the veteran’s sustained excellence over a 15-year period places him in a bracket usually reserved for elite goalscorers. The coach suggests that Neuer’s trophy cabinet and individual influence on tactical evolution make him a peer to the sport's most iconic figures.

"Regarding Manuel's performances, his importance to Bayern and the national team, and his achievements, I see him on a par with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his position," Magath told Bild.

Reflecting on the €30 million deal that took Neuer from Schalke to Munich in 2011, Magath said: "Looking back, the price wasn't just a bargain - it was a gift! Bayern got a world-class goalkeeper for 15 years. In today's market, Manuel, in his then-top form, would certainly be worth around €150 million!"