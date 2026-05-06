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Manuel Neuer bemoans Bayern Munich’s lack of ‘killer instinct’ as Harry Kane and Co see Champions League dream die against PSG
Neuer reflects on missed opportunities
Bayern Munich captain Neuer did not hold back in his assessment of the club's Champions League semi-final exit, pointing directly to a lack of composure in the final third. Speaking after the 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena, which saw PSG progress 6-5 on aggregate, the veteran shot-stopper suggested that the difference between the two sides was purely down to efficiency.
"I think we didn't have the killer instinct in attack today, but ultimately we did have the opportunities to win the game," Neuer told DAZN. The former Germany international cut a frustrated figure as he watched his side struggle to find the net until the dying moments of the match, despite controlling large spells of possession against the defending champions.
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PSG show the way in front of goal
Neuer was quick to praise the clinical nature of Luis Enrique’s side, noting that the French giants took their chances when it mattered most across the two legs. After Ousmane Dembele blasted home a first-time finish to open the scoring in Munich, the mountain became too steep for the hosts to climb.
Comparing the two sides, Neuer added: "We didn’t have many clear-cut chances, but when you do get those moments... look at Paris - they were simply killers, scoring five goals the way they did in the first leg. That’s exactly what we needed today. And I think you could see that we were actually close to reaching the final, but we weren’t able to finish the job."
Jonathan Tah admits PSG deserved final spot
Defender Jonathan Tah echoed his captain's sentiments, acknowledging that the French champions were the superior side across both legs of the semi-final. The commanding centre-half noted that the early goal from Dembele fundamentally changed the dynamic of the second leg, forcing Bayern into a hole that they were unable to climb out of.
"They deserved to go to the final. Both games were close. They were different games - you can't compare them. They won twice so you have to give it to them," Tah remarked. "They scored the first goal really fast. They defended really good for a lot of minutes. We didn't put enough pressure on the backline. It feels very disappointing right now. To be successful you have to deal with difficult moments. You can't always be the winning team. We can be proud of the way we handled ourselves and gave everything. It will be a good game [the final] but I'm not focusing on this game."
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Late drama not enough for Kane and Co
Despite a late consolation goal from Harry Kane, the Bundesliga giants failed to break PSG's resilient defense, ending their hopes of a historic treble. The frustration at the Allianz Arena was compounded by several dismissed handball appeals, as the fine margins of European football ultimately went against the Bavarians in a stinging aggregate defeat.
While Bayern turn their focus back to domestic duties, PSG advance to the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30. They will face Arsenal, who overcame Atletico Madrid to secure their spot, as the French side looks to become only the second team in the modern era to successfully retain the trophy.