Could Bruno Fernandes leave Man Utd? CEO Omar Berrada hints at uncertainty over captain's future despite Red Devils' clear stance

Fernandes, whose contract runs until 2027 with an option to extend for a further year, previously admitted to feeling undervalued by the club while they continued to underperform on the field. He said: “At one point I was going to leave but I would have won many trophies that season. But from the club’s side, I felt a bit of: ‘If you go, it’s not really that bad for us.’ More than hurting, it makes me sad, because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise me for.”

However, he later offered a more committed stance to ESPNand said: “My goal has always been to win the biggest competitions and the Premier League is part of it. And I still have that dream in me and I hope to achieve it.”

Meanwhile, Berrada acknowledged that internal trust had to be rebuilt following structural changes. He added: “It is true that the cost was very high for many people and it’s taken a while for the club to build back that trust between staff, management, owners. I think we’re in a much better place now and as we have seen in the latest financial results, those tough decisions have borne their fruit in the sense that it’s allowed the club to be where it needs to be moving forwards.”