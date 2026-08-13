Not done yet! Michael Carrick demands two more Manchester United signings before transfer deadline

In terms of midfield additions, United are aiming high, having made a fresh enquiry for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni last month. While a deal for the Frenchman would be incredibly difficult to pull off, it demonstrates the level of ambition Carrick has for his starting XI.

Addressing the need for confidence and progress, Carrick explained: 'But then actually the confidence we've taken from the last few months, and what we kind of achieved in the league. So there's a lot that goes into that, but certainly the situation is what it is as well, whether that's finances or whatever. For now, we've got to make the most of it, but we've got to keep pushing, really, and push everything in every boundary that we can to be able to win again, basically. And that's the challenge at the end of the day, whether that's this season or hopefully the one after. It needs to be, I say it needs to be, we want it to be as soon as possible, and that's what we're all aiming for.'