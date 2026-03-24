'He's not the answer' - Man Utd urged to find 'upgrade' on Benjamin Sesko as Michael Owen claims £74m striker can't lead a title charge

Despite the statistical uptick, Owen remains unconvinced that the 22-year-old possesses the ceiling required to be United’s long-term number nine. Speaking to casino.org, the former United frontman stated: "To me, he’s not the answer long-term. He’s not the Manchester United centre-forward forever and ever. He’s an expensive player who can get better and be a nice part of their squad, but equally, if United are playing in their biggest game of the season tomorrow, I don’t think he starts.

"If Manchester United are wanting to get back to where they feel they belong and challenge for the title, I don’t think he’s the centre-forward that you go into the season with all your hopes pinned on. Yes, he’s doing better. It’s great to see because it’s not nice to see anybody struggling. That being said, I think there’s an upgrade in there somewhere along the line in the next year or two or whenever somebody comes available.

"It’s great now that he can be an influence on the team and the squad and score important goals. But I’m not saying, 'oh yeah, everything’s great now and he’s now going to shoot them to the league title'. He’s improved them, he’s confident again and he’s an asset to the team all of a sudden, but there’s still a long way to go."