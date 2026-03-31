Man Utd trip to Ireland causes chaos as GAA team forced to abandon plans for training camp at luxury facility

However, the team's trip has caused major disruption for Armagh, who were crowned All-Ireland county football champions in 2024 and were intending to train at the same venue, Carton House in in County Kildare, the week before. According to Irish News, Armagh turned up at Carton House on Friday morning only to find that the pitches were set up for English football rather than Gaelic football.

They requested that the pitches would be re-lined for their afternoon session and did a running session in the meantime. However, the venue told them that they could no re-line the pitch. Armagh then suggested that they re-line the pitch themselves, a request which was also turned down by Carton House. Armagh then took the difficult decision to abandon camp and make the two-hour journey back home.