Man Utd sell English defender to Swiss side owned by INEOS

The Red Devils expressed their gratitude to the departing defender through a heartfelt official statement, highlighting his dedication during his decade-plus tenure at the club's Carrington training base. After proving his worth at various youth levels, Fredricson's journey in the famous red shirt concluded with several first-team appearances under manager Ruben Amorim.

In their communication, United stated: "A lifelong Red from south Manchester, he worked diligently while proudly rising through the ranks of our world-famous youth system. The defender made his first-team debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 April 2025 and went on to make further appearances against Brentford, Grimsby Town, and Newcastle United.

"Joining the club at Under-9 level, Tyler has been a model professional throughout his time with the club and a popular member of our Academy squads. His place in United’s history books is also secured as a recipient of the prestigious Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award in 2025.

"Everybody at United thanks Tyler for all his efforts during his time with the club and we wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career."