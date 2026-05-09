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Tom Maston

Man Utd player ratings vs Sunderland: Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount waste rare chances to impress as Senne Lammens heroics ensure Red Devils escape with goalless draw

Player ratings
Manchester United
M. Mount
J. Zirkzee
Premier League
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Sunderland vs Manchester United

Manchester United limped to a 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Saturday as Michael Carrick's side put in a performance that lacked energy on a wet and windy day on Wearside. With Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko absent due to injury, the Red Devils struggled to get a grip on the game, and were indebted to goalkeeper Senne Lammens for making two excellent saves to preserve their clean sheet.

Regis Le Bris' side began on the front foot, and after Chemsdine Talbi curled narrowly wide from the edge of the box, Lammens needed to be at his best to push Noah Sadiki's shot around the post after the Sunderland midfielder got in behind the United defence.

The Red Devils created little of note in the first, with an Amad Diallo shot that flew wide and a Joshua Zirkzee header over the crossbar the closest they came to breaking the deadlock.

Sunderland continued to create the better chances after the break, and Lammens again needed to be at his best to parry Brian Brobbey's powerful effort after he broke into the penalty area. Brobbey then played provider when he laid the ball off for Lutsharel Geertruida on the edge of the box, but his low shot bounced back off the post.

United almost stole victory in stoppage time when Matheus Cunha had his shot palmed away by Robin Roefs, but neither side could find a breakthrough as the spoils were shared.

GOAL rates United's players from the Stadium of Light...

  • Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (8/10):

    Excellent early save denied Sadiki before he produced an even better one to keep out Brobbey after the break. Did a decent job dealing with set-pieces, too.

    Noussair Mazraoui (5/10):

    Given a rough ride by Talbi at times but just about managed to stay afloat at right-back.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Attempted to out-physical Brobbey with mixed success. A calming presence in possession on a difficult day.

    Lisandro Martinez (5/10):

    Returned from suspension and looked pretty rusty early on. Targeted by Brobbey and struggled with the physical mismatch.

    Luke Shaw (7/10):

    Did his best to support Martinez up against Brobbey and proved to be a dependable presence in defence.

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    Midfield

    Mason Mount (4/10):

    Couldn't knit things together in midfield as he would have liked to. Most notable contribution was his constant fouling, which eventually led to a booking.

    Kobbie Mainoo (5/10):

    In an out-of-character display, his best work came defensively while his passing forward was hit-and-miss at best.

    Bruno Fernandes (5/10):

    Cut a frustrated figure throughout as those behind him failed to provide him enough possession. Couple of searching passes in attack but again missed out on equalling the single-season Premier League assist record.

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    Attack

    Amad Diallo (4/10):

    Spent much of the first half on the floor as he struggled with the conditions. Curled an early effort wide, but that was as good as his return to Wearside got.

    Joshua Zirkzee (3/10):

    Handed a rare chance to start but looked so far off the pace it was painful at times. The ball routinely bounced off him in what was a failed audition in terms of proving his worth for next season.

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Swung in a searching cross that Zirkzee headed over in the first half but unable to create much else of note from the left. Moved central midway through the second half and almost won it stoppage time, only to be denied by Roefs. Booked for diving seconds later.

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  • Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Patrick Dorgu (6/10):

    Almost robbed Roefs inside the Sunderland penalty area and made some good runs in behind after replacing Zirkzee.

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    Caused some problems with his direct dribbling after coming on for Amad.

    Michael Carrick (5/10):

    Injuries limited his options somewhat, but decision to go with Zirkzee over Mbeumo was a strange one. Can perhaps be forgiven as the season's objectives have already been met.

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