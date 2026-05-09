Man Utd player ratings vs Sunderland: Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount waste rare chances to impress as Senne Lammens heroics ensure Red Devils escape with goalless draw

Regis Le Bris' side began on the front foot, and after Chemsdine Talbi curled narrowly wide from the edge of the box, Lammens needed to be at his best to push Noah Sadiki's shot around the post after the Sunderland midfielder got in behind the United defence.

The Red Devils created little of note in the first, with an Amad Diallo shot that flew wide and a Joshua Zirkzee header over the crossbar the closest they came to breaking the deadlock.

Sunderland continued to create the better chances after the break, and Lammens again needed to be at his best to parry Brian Brobbey's powerful effort after he broke into the penalty area. Brobbey then played provider when he laid the ball off for Lutsharel Geertruida on the edge of the box, but his low shot bounced back off the post.

United almost stole victory in stoppage time when Matheus Cunha had his shot palmed away by Robin Roefs, but neither side could find a breakthrough as the spoils were shared.

GOAL rates United's players from the Stadium of Light...