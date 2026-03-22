Man Utd DID hold meeting with Bruno Guimaraes' agent as truth surrounding transfer interest in Newcastle talisman emerges

Intriguingly, Guimaraes is not the only Newcastle player currently under consideration at Old Trafford. United are also keeping a close eye on Italy international Sandro Tonali, who could be tempted by a move away from Tyneside if the Magpies' form continues to stutter. Tonali reportedly harbours ambitions of playing in European competitions, something that looks increasingly unlikely at St James' Park this season. Newcastle currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table, trailing the European spots by a significant margin. Their cause was not helped by a bruising 7-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Champions League, a result that has raised questions about the long-term project in the north east. Should Newcastle fail to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League, the Red Devils could find themselves in a position to lure either Guimaraes or Tonali to Manchester.