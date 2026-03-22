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Man Utd DID hold meeting with Bruno Guimaraes' agent as truth surrounding transfer interest in Newcastle talisman emerges
Search for Casemiro successor intensifies
Replacing a player of Casemiro's stature is no small task, but United's recruitment team has compiled a specific shortlist of profiles that could replicate his impact. Guimaraes sits at the top of this list because he would transition seamlessly, having already established himself as one of the most dominant midfielders in the division since joining Newcastle. The decision to move for the Brazilian comes at a time of uncertainty for Newcastle, who may struggle to keep their star assets if they fail to secure European football.
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Red Devils initiate talks for Newcastle star
UOL report that a meeting has taken place between United and Guimaraes' agents to gauge the feasibility of a deal, with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano backing up that claim. Guimaraes is viewed as the ideal signing because he possesses the specific profile the board is looking for. There is also a financial incentive for the Red Devils. Despite his importance to the Magpies, it is believed a fee in the region of £60 million ($80m) could be enough to secure his services. This is considered a highly accessible price point for a player of his calibre, especially as Newcastle may need to balance their books.
St James Park raid could include Tonali
Intriguingly, Guimaraes is not the only Newcastle player currently under consideration at Old Trafford. United are also keeping a close eye on Italy international Sandro Tonali, who could be tempted by a move away from Tyneside if the Magpies' form continues to stutter. Tonali reportedly harbours ambitions of playing in European competitions, something that looks increasingly unlikely at St James' Park this season. Newcastle currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table, trailing the European spots by a significant margin. Their cause was not helped by a bruising 7-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Champions League, a result that has raised questions about the long-term project in the north east. Should Newcastle fail to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League, the Red Devils could find themselves in a position to lure either Guimaraes or Tonali to Manchester.
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Alternative options on the Old Trafford shortlist
While Guimaraes remains the primary objective, United have identified other contingency options to ensure they are not left short-handed. Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has emerged as a serious candidate following his impressive form under Thomas Tuchel in the England national setup. Despite Forest's struggles near the bottom of the table, the 23-year-old is increasingly seen as a player who has outgrown his current surroundings, although Manchester City are favourites to land him.
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