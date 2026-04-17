Massive blow for Man Utd! Leny Yoro suffers injury leaving Michael Carrick with ONE centre-back for Chelsea trip

United’s problems are compounded by the fact that three other specialist centre-backs are currently unavailable for selection. Harry Maguire is serving an additional one-game ban after his dismissal against Bournemouth, where he was punished for calling fourth official Matt Donohue a “f***ing joke.” Meanwhile, the club failed in their appeal to overturn Lisandro Martinez’s red card for tugging Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair during the defeat to Leeds.

Martinez is now set to miss the Chelsea fixture as well as upcoming games against Brentford and Liverpool. To make matters worse, Matthijs de Ligt has not featured for the first team since November 30 as he continues to struggle with a persistent back problem. This string of suspensions and injuries has left the visitors with a threadbare roster of central defenders as they look to bounce back from their recent 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.