Man Utd told they MUST give Michael Carrick permanent job as ex-star stresses they 'couldn’t have asked for more' from interim coach

When asked about the prospect of a long-term appointment, the former star was unequivocal, integrating all remaining thoughts on the matter. "Carrick for the permanent job? I think if we qualify well for the Champions League then, yeah. It's not as if he's coming without any experience. He's had the experience of two years with Middlesbrough, he's had the experience of working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] at the club and actually being in sole charge for a few games as well. So he's got experience. I know it's a big debate between a lot of lads that have played at Manchester United. But listen, if he qualifies well for the Champions League then why not? We've tried other options over the last few years and, you know, if he's having positive results and a positive impact on the team and the fans feel like they've got their own Manchester United back then I'm behind Michael to get the job."