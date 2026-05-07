Man Utd director steps down as Ineos era enters new phase with administrative shake-up

The decision reflects a shift in Brailsford’s responsibilities within the wider Ineos sporting structure. Reports in June suggested his day-to-day involvement at United would be reduced. His departure from the board allows him to focus again on his broader role as Ineos director of sport. In that position he oversees multiple projects across the group’s sporting portfolio, including cycling.

During his time working closely with United, Brailsford maintained a visible presence around the club. He regularly attended matches and training sessions while acting as Ratcliffe’s representative during the early months of the new ownership era.