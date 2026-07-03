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Man Utd open Crysencio Summerville transfer talks with West Ham as Marcus Rashford's future remains up in the air
United step up pursuit of Summerville
United have intensified their interest in West Ham winger Summerville, with the clubs now in direct contact over a potential summer transfer, as per talkSPORT. Discussions remain at an early stage, but the 24-year-old has emerged as one of the club's leading attacking targets. Summerville is expected to cost around £50 million after attracting attention with his performances last season and at this summer's World Cup.£50 bonus
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World Cup heroics boost stock
Summerville’s reputation has skyrocketed following his displays for Netherlands on the world stage. Despite the Oranje being eliminated by Morocco in the round of 32, the winger was a shining light for Ronald Koeman's side. He scored in both of their opening group games and provided a vital assist for Cody Gakpo during the knockout stages.
United are also monitoring other options, including Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, as they look to cover all bases in the wide areas. However, with the Netherlands' exit from the tournament, the Red Devils now have a clear window to negotiate with Summerville directly.
The Rashford dilemma
Despite the pursuit of Summerville, any concrete movement for a new winger is heavily dependent on the situation surrounding Rashford. The England international is set to return to Manchester this summer, but his long-term future at Old Trafford remains clouded in uncertainty after a period away from the first team.
Rashford has not featured for United since 2024, having spent time away on loan. Most recently, Barcelona opted not to sign Rashford permanently after his temporary stint in La Liga, leaving the forward at a crossroads. While he could still end up staying under the current regime, his £40m release clause - available to any club except Manchester City and Liverpool - continues to be a major talking point in the market.
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United await clarity before making their move
United are expected to continue discussions with West Ham while monitoring Rashford's situation. A decision on the England international is likely to determine whether the club can move forward with a deal for Summerville or pursue other wide attacking options.
Summerville ended the Premier League season with five goals and four assists in 31 appearances. Although West Ham were relegated, United believe the winger has the potential to develop further if a deal can be completed.