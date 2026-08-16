Man Utd plot shock move for Bayern Munich star as Michael Carrick eyes defensive reinforcements

United have reportedly placed Kim on their transfer shortlist as they look to conclude their summer business with a defensive flourish. Despite a relatively quiet window that has seen Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos arrive at Old Trafford, the hierarchy remains aware that the squad requires further surgery to compete at the highest level.

The urgency for a new centre-back stems from the persistent injury problems surrounding Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro. With Harry Maguire turning 34 during the current campaign, Carrick is reportedly eager to secure a long-term partner for his younger stars. Kim, who joined Bayern for €50m from Napoli in 2023, is viewed as the ideal profile to bring authority and pace to a unit that was recently dismantled by a Ruben Amorim's AC Milan side in Poland.