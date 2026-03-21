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Khadija Shaw Man City Women compositeGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Man City women's player ratings vs Tottenham: One hand on the trophy! Khadija Shaw's record-breaking hat-trick moves Cityzens big step closer to first WSL title in 10 years

Khadija Shaw's record-breaking hat-trick fired Manchester City to a dominant 5-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday, allowing the Women's Super League leaders to maintain their seven-point cushion at the top with just four games to go. It took Shaw just 21 minutes from kick-off, and 13 minutes between goals, to net her treble, setting two new competition records, and that was added to by Kerolin's strike and an own goal from Amanda Nilden as City bounced back from last week's disappointing draw at Aston Villa.

It was just six days ago that City displayed that unusual slip-up, dropping points for just the third time all season in a goalless draw that threatened to open the title race back up. However, after Manchester United failed to take advantage in midweek, by drawing at West Ham, City looked back to their usual selves on Saturday afternoon, hitting Spurs for five before half time to ensure there would be no disappointment on their return to home soil.

It was a distant memory even by half time but, for a few minutes, there was actually some jeopardy in this game. After Shaw netted her first after only eight minutes, Spurs responded well and Drew Spence's clever ball over the top was pounced on by Olivia Holdt, who confidently finished beyond Khiara Keating to level the scores. How City responded to that setback, though, defined the game. Within two minutes, Shaw's towering header re-established her side's lead, then her third extended that advantage, while also putting her name in the history books as she surpassed Kelly Smith's previous record for a fastest WSL hat-trick, scored for Arsenal in 2014 in just 16 minutes. It was also Shaw's fourth successive treble in home games against Spurs in the league.

From there, City were in cruise control. Lauren Hemp cut the ball back for Kerolin to make it four and Miedema fortuitously watched her header bounce in off Nilden for five, allowing the hosts to take their foot off the gas in the second half. Spurs rallied, forcing Keating into a few decent saves and getting another back late on through Beth England, but it didn't stop them falling to back-to-back WSL defeats for the first time this season. City, meanwhile, remain seven points clear with just four games to go, with a third successive Golden Boot also likely to arrive in Manchester alongside that WSL trophy, with Shaw now on 18 goals - twice as many as anyone else in the division.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Joie Stadium...

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Khiara Keating (6/10):

    Could've come out and put Holdt under more pressure for Spurs' equaliser. Made amends with some good saves in the second half, though.

    Kerstin Casparij (7/10):

    Supported the attack well and kept Spurs quiet down her side.

    Jade Rose (7/10):

    Extremely solid on the ball and comfortable in her defending.

    Rebecca Knaak (7/10):

    Done for pace with Spurs' equaliser, with better communication between her and Greenwood possible in that instance. Otherwise, won tons of duels and was great on the ball.

    Alex Greenwood (7/10):

    Was asked to play extremely high and that proved costly for Spurs' equaliser, when she and Knaak allowed Holdt in too easily. A real asset in attack, though, delivering excellent set pieces in particular, two of which led to goals for Shaw.

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  • Sam Coffey Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Sam Coffey (7/10):

    Had a decent chance she fired just wide in the first half. Moved the ball well but struggled to win many duels.

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (7/10):

    Battled well, was secure in possession in deeper areas and not afraid to take risks further forward, even though not everything came off.

    Vivianne Miedema (8/10):

    Showed good movement off the ball to ensure Spurs couldn't just focus on defending against Shaw and did a lot of hard work out of possession, too.

  • Lauren Hemp Kerolin Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Kerolin (8/10):

    Wasn't her most explosive game by any means, with some frustrating moments here and there, and yet she still scored one and assisted another. An indiction of how damaging she can be even when she's not at her blistering best.

    Khadija Shaw (10/10):

    Outstanding. So clinical, but also great with her movement off the ball to get into goal-scoring positions and her reactions for the first goal in particular. Her defensive work should never be overlooked either, with her also chipping in with some big headers in her own box.

    Lauren Hemp (8/10):

    A constant menace down the left with her direct approach and pace on the ball. Only got one assist but that doesn't tell the full story of how much havoc she caused.

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  • Andree Jeglertz Man City 2025-26Getty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Sydney Lohmann (6/10):

    Game was well and truly done when she came on to give Miedema a rest, so the impact she could make was limited.

    Laura Coombs (6/10):

    Like Lohmann, she was only able to make so much of a mark, especially with Spurs really pushing given they had nothing to lose.

    Iman Beney (N/A):

    Replaced Casparij at right-back for the final few minutes.

    Leila Ouahabi (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Andree Jeglertz (7/10):

    Put out his best team and got a brilliant result. Could use his bench and grant players rest because of the scoreline, too. One big step closer to City's first WSL title in 10 years.

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